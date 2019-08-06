Phyllis GUTSELL

  • "Sending Condolences to you all"
    - Glenys Henderson
  • "Best mother-in-law I could ever have hoped for. Sorry we..."
  • "You will be greatly missed Granny. ❤"
    - Toni Wright
  • "Thinking of you all❤"
    - Leeann & nick & family Van der loo
  • "thinking of you all"
    - karon turipa (nee gutsell)
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Death Notice

GUTSELL, Phyllis Margaret:
Passed away peacefully with family at her side, on Monday, August 5, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Kelvin and Karen, Brian and Hendrika, Margaret and Gavin, Trevor and Kate, Karen and Marc, Denise and Roger, Lindsay and Alison, Sandra and Wayne. Dearly loved "Granny" of her 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
"Finally with Bill"
A service to celebrate Phyllis's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Thursday, August 8, at 1.00pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to 20A Redmond Street, Gore, 9710.

