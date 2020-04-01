Phyllis CLEAVER

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace Mum. Will miss our chats on the phone. You..."
    - Annie
  • "Farewell for now Aunty Phyllis, condolences to her family."
    - Bevan and Berni Cleaver
  • "Rest in peace Nana. You will missed by us all. Love..."
    - Aaron Glen
  • "What a special lady your Mum was Sandra. Really enjoyed..."
    - Valerie ANDERSON
  • "My sympathy to you, a lovely lady, Phylis and Jack booked a..."
    - Gina Brown
Death Notice

CLEAVER,
Phyllis Mary (nee Oliff):
Died on March 29, 2020. Loved wife of the late John (Jack) Cleaver. Loved mother of Sandra and Peter Nelson (Alexandra), the late Johnny, Annette and Allen Glenn (Hamilton), loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Mum has been cremated as per her wishes, she didn't want a funeral.
"We can't go there together
But you'll take our love along
We'll softly say our last goodbyes
Your memory keeps us strong"
Love you Mum
Messages to 397 Clyde/Alexandra Road, RD1, Alexandra 9391.

Published in Southland Times on Apr. 1, 2020
