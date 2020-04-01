CLEAVER,
Phyllis Mary (nee Oliff):
Died on March 29, 2020. Loved wife of the late John (Jack) Cleaver. Loved mother of Sandra and Peter Nelson (Alexandra), the late Johnny, Annette and Allen Glenn (Hamilton), loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Mum has been cremated as per her wishes, she didn't want a funeral.
"We can't go there together
But you'll take our love along
We'll softly say our last goodbyes
Your memory keeps us strong"
Love you Mum
Messages to 397 Clyde/Alexandra Road, RD1, Alexandra 9391.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 1, 2020