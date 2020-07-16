BYE, Phyllis:
Died peacefully in the arms of her granddaughter Christine on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Bupa Longwood Care Home. Loved wife and friend of the late Allan. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and David Clark, Russell Sakuntala, Lesley and the late Bryan. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Special and grateful thanks to all the wonderful staff at Longwood who have cared for Phyllis for the last 8 years. At Phyllis's request a private cremation was held on Wednesday. Messages to 402 Waipango Ermedale, No 3 RD, Riverton 9883.
Published in Southland Times on July 16, 2020