BECKETT, Phyllis May:
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart we announce that Phyllis passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. (Plugger). A much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Leone, Karen and Keith, Murray and Judy. Greatly adored and treasured Nan of her grandchildren, Nathan, Shelley, Vicky, Stacey, Alana, Sheree, Sheldon, Darren, Amy and their partners. A special Nan Nan of her great-grandchildren Jimmy-Lee, Danzig, Daniel, Courtney, Nathan, Jasmine, Aaron, Jaxon and Alexanda. She will be greatly missed in our lives. Huge thanks to Dr Ewen Adam for his care over many years. Also to Hospice Southland for their care of Phyllis and the wonderful staff at Ascot Bupa Care Home. Funeral details to be advised. Messages to the family to 99 Moana St, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on May 13, 2020