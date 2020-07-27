JACKSON, Phillipa Rosalia:
21.10.1936 – 24.07.2020
It is with great sadness that Phillippa has peacefully passed away with her loving family by her side, aged 83 years. Beloved wife for 62 years of Alan*. Ever loved mum of Chris and Pat, Steph*, Pauline and John Mundy, Bernie and Roy Rayner, Philip and Trina, Gerard and Angie, Simon and Annette. Most treasured grandma of her 24 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren. Loved sister-in-law of Nola King and loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
"Fly high, fly free, fly happy"
At Phillippa's request a private family service will be held. Messages to 95 Ness Street, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 27, 2020