Acknowledgement

CAWTHORN, Phillipa Jane:

5.6.1983 - 27.4.2020



Jill, Ray, Richard, James and families, wish to express our heartfelt thanks to our extended family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the love and support shown to us following the sudden, unexpected loss of our much loved Phillipa. To Phillipa's friends; your love and comfort to us has been amazing, as you all deal with your own personal grief, having lost a beautiful, wonderful friend. Thank you for the many messages, phone calls and texts, which are ongoing, flowers, food and visits, so overwhelming but very much appreciated. Phillipa was a talented, vivacious beautiful person and while we will never understand or know why her life ended so suddenly, we do know, she is now at peace.



"She is not gone, but walks beside us all,

We just can't see her anymore,

But she will remain in our hearts forever."

A Memorial service will be held for Phillipa, a time and place yet to be decided. To Lynette and Jo from the Funeral home, thank you for your support and for taking wonderful care of Phillipa. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our appreciation and support at a time that is heart-breaking to all of us.



