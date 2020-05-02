CAWTHORN,
Phillipa Jane (Pip):
Sadly and unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020, aged 36 years. Dearly loved and cherished daughter of Jill and Ray Hansen and the late Alan Cawthorn, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Richard and Hannah (Christchurch), James and Daniela, loved Aunty Pip of Sofia and Indie (Auckland), loved step-sister of Carl Hansen and Donna Hansen and their families (all of Invercargill), loved friend of Vaughan. A much loved niece of David Pennington and Helen and Ross Cawthorn.
Our hearts are broken
You left without saying "goodbye"
Leaving us all
wondering why?
Fly free our beautiful, vivacious, fun-loving soul.
At peace till we meet again.
A private family farewell has been held. A Memorial Service for Pip will be held at a later date to be advised. Messages to 4A Juniper Close, Alexandra 9320.
Published in Southland Times on May 2, 2020