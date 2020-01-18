CAVANAGH,
Phillip William (Phil):
14.9.1970 - 17.11.2019
Phillip unexpectedly passed away in Little Rock, Arkansas, U.S.A. Phillip was the loved eldest son of Friday and late stepmum Liz (Stewart Island), and Gail and stepdad Bob (Waimate). Loved brother and stepbrother of Todd, Vicki, Roseanne, Paul, Laura and Becky and their respective partners. Loved nephew, cousin, uncle and great-uncle. A memorial service for Phil will be held on Saturday, January 25, at The Waikaia Community Center at 2.00pm.
''Now trucking in the sky
with a big grin'' R.I.P.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 18, 2020