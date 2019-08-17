BLOMFIELD, Philip Clayton:
Michael, Gregg, Lisa, Illona and our families along with Phil's brothers and sisters and their families wish to offer our sincere thanks to everyone for your kind messages of sympathy, flowers, cards and phone calls of support during Dad's short illness and following his passing. Thank you to those who attended Phil's funeral service, your presence was truly appreciated and it was special that you could share that time with our families. Thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at the Southland Hospital and the staff at Rowena Jackson who cared for Phil over that time, and thank you also to Rachel Crothers from J Frasers and Sons and Sally Tilly for arranging and conducting Dad's service, you helped make the day very special. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us to you all.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 17, 2019