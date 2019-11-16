Acknowledgement

SOPER, Philip Leonard:

Zena, Trudy, Corey and Janis, Daviba and Pete, and their families wish to sincerely thank everyone for your support shown to us on the sudden loss of a much loved and cherished husband, dad father-in-law and Granddad. Thank you to those who sent flowers, cards, baking, groceries and visits, to those who attended Philip's farewell service and made donations to the Cancer Society. Thank you to Dr Abraham Visagie, doctors and nursing staff at Clutha Health First, Accident and Emergency Department, Ward 4A and Oncology Department, Dunedin Hospital, St John Ambulance Volunteers from Owaka, the care and compassion you all showed us was greatly appreciated. Thank you to Martin and the Team at Doug Nesbit Funeral Services for their guidance and kindness, Thank you to Jude McNab for a loving and caring service that you provided. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our thanks to you all.





