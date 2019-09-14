SOPER,
Philip Leonard (Milo):
Peacefully, after a courageous battle at Clutha Health First, Balclutha, on September 12, 2019; aged 77 years. Loving husband and soulmate of Zena, loved father and father-in-law of Trudy, Corey and Janis, Davina and Pete, loved grandad of Sacha, Meisha, Abbey, and Clayton; Cameron, Ryan, and Brendan; Samarra, Olivia, and Jack. A service for Philip will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1.30pm in the South Otago Town and Country Club, Yarmouth Street, Balclutha, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Otago Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at Philip's service. Messages to 38A Lanark Street, Balclutha 9230.
Doug Nesbit Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, and Milton.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 14, 2019