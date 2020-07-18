JONES, Philip Norman:
23.08.1952 -16.07.2020
Peacefully at Rannerdale Village, Christchurch. Elder son of the late Norman and Marjory, dearly loved brother of Beverley, Bronwyn, Brenda, Jocelyn, and Donald. Father of Nicholas and Simon. Messages to the Jones family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Most grateful thanks to the staff for the tender loving care provided at Rannerdale and previously the very kind staff at Ward 14 Christchurch Hospital. A Memorial Service for Philip will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Friday, July 24, at 2.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on July 18, 2020