BLOMFIELD,
Philip Clayton (Phil):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019, aged 84 years, surrounded by his loving family. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael Blomfield and Marlys Smith, Gregg Blomfield and Alison Young, Lisa and Frank Dawson, Illona Wood and Kelly Baggott. Loved Grandfather of Brandon, Nathan, Samuel, Leah, Timothy, Claudia, Michael, Samantha, Zoe, and Jacob. Funeral details to follow. Messages to 7 Rowan Street, Invercargill 9810. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on June 29, 2019