LANGFORD, Petula:

24.07.1951 - 04.04.2019

We sincerely wish to thank everyone for the amazing support, love and kindness shown to us during her illness and since her passing. To everyone that visited, sent cards, letters, food, flowers, messages, prayers and phone calls, this was very much appreciated and will always be remembered. A special thank you to the many staff, nurses and doctors that were so helpful and showed Mum so much care and respect - Winton Medical Services, district nurses, RDNS, St John Ambulance, Southland Hospital and Vickery Court. Also a hugh thank you to Nigel from Avenal Park Funeral Home and Fr Hamesh Wyatt for their support and help in the days surrounding Mum's Rosary and funeral. To our special ladies that stayed with Mum so that we could be with Wade, Nic and Kimily for the wedding. Knowing that she was in the hands of such beautiful friends and family gave us peace of mind. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by our loving family and friends. We would never be able to thank everyone individually so please accept this as our personal and sincere thank you.

- From The Family xx.



