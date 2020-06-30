WHITE, Peter Francis:
Peacefully at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Melissa, adored Dad and tennis buddy of Emma. Loved son and son-in-law of Ross and Joy*, Bruce and Jenny. Best brother and friend of Dale and Alan Tims, Chris and Bonnie, Tony and Julie. Loved by all his nieces, nephews and extended family.
"Hitting tennis balls and banging drums
Mowing straight lines
in the sky"
A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the ILT Stadium Southland, Isabella Street, Invercargill on Friday, July 3, at 1.00pm. Private interment to follow. Messages to 863 North Road Lorneville RD 6, Invercargill 9876.
Published in Southland Times from June 30 to July 1, 2020