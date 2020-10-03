WARD, Peter John:

Passed peacefully, with family at his side, at Nurse Maude Hospice, on October 1, 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen Taylor and the late Barbara Ward (nee Arnott). Much loved and devoted father and father-in-law of Jillian, Christopher, Andrew and Lynley. Loving Grandad to Jackson, Amy, Oliver, Cooper and Keira and loving Great-Grandad to Ava. Loved brother of Marilyn and the late Graham, brother-in-law of Desmond, Stephen, Sheila, Richard, Joanne, and uncle to their children. Loved step-father/Grandad to Mike, Pip, Dave, Colleen, Nicholas, Charlotte, Christopher, Will and Mia. Sincere thanks to all of the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their care and attention. The memorial service for Peter will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel (entrance off Wilkinsons Rd), Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service.





