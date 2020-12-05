THOMAS, Peter Dawson:
Of Cromwell (formerly of Gorge Road and Arrowtown), passed away peacefully at home with June by his side, on Monday, November 30, 2020, in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of June, and the late Susan. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Pani; Daryl and Julie; Tracey and Brian Warhurst; Gary and Shalagh Askham; and Janine Askham. Loved and treasured grandad of Mahina and Nathan, Jay and Finola; Matthew and Estela, Danielle and Phil; Jamie and Ally and Joel Askham; and Sophie Askham. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Wilson and Thomas-Atini families. A private family service will be held. Messages to 12 Schist Lane, Cromwell 9310.
'If love could have saved you,
you would have lived forever'
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 5, 2020