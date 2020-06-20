READING, Peter:
Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Vickory Court on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Gladys (Hazel). Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Margi (Minneapolis). Loved Grandpa Peter of Walker and Maeve (Ohio), and Rory (Minneapolis). Loved brother of the late John and Rose. Loved uncle to all his extended family in the UK. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the All Saints Anglican Church, Dee Street, Invercargill, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. Messages to PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on June 20, 2020