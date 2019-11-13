O'CONNOR, Peter Gerrard:
6.2.1957 - 11.11.2019
Much loved father of Aiden, Jordan and Sian, loved son of John* and Sylvia*, beloved brother of Michael* and Gail, Steve* and Sue, David and Lisa, Greg, Stephanie, and Robert, loved uncle and great-uncle, cherished friend of Maree, Richard, and Paul. A service for to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Avenal Park Funeral Home, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, November 14, at 10.30am, private cremation to follow. Messages to 54 Tuai Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019