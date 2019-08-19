O'CONNELL,
Peter Anthony:
Passed away at home surrounded by his family. Peter kindly interrupted the rugby after a courageously fought illness on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Much loved son of the late Joe and Doris O'Connell. Treasured brother and brother-in-law to Kathryn and Les Roy (Rolleston), Brian and Barb, Red and Susan (Nelson), Kevin and Genny (Dunedin), Terry and Jules, Chris and Jude (Gore), Teresa, Joe and Victoria (Invercargill), Damien and Kay. Dearly loved uncle of Jonathan and Rachel Roy, Geoffrey Roy, Lauren and Glenn Pratley, Sean Reece and Sophie Josh and Jess O'Connell, Emma and Oytun Cevik, Bex and John, Nicholas, Pippa, Jack, George, Jessie and Albie O'Connell. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in City Impact Church, 3 Hansen Road, Frankton, at 1.00pm, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, followed by a burial at Queenstown Cemetery. Donations to Cancer Society Queenstown may be left at the service. Messages to 21 Panorama Place, Queenstown.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019