Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
NICHOLLS, Peter Francis:
(Formerly of Christchurch).
On June 21, 2020, peacefully at Dunedin Hospital; aged 54 years. Much loved husband of Michelle (nee Perniskie), loved son of Lynley and the late Bruce Nicholls, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Jo and Mike (Feilding), loved son-in-law, brother-in-law, and uncle of his extended family.
"Remembered Forever
With Love"
A service to celebrate Pete's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 3.00pm on Friday, June 26, followed by private cremation. Messages can be placed on Pete's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz

Published in Southland Times on June 24, 2020
