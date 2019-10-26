McKENZIE, Peter (Pete):
Cushla, Daniel, Tessa, Shea, and families, are lost for words at the love and support we felt at the loss of our Pete. We have so many people to thank, but a very special mention to Jack, and Frank, Eddie and Helen, Clarkie, and Duffy, and the fabulous Karina, Ali and co at Cafe Cushla. To all those that sent food, in particular the Topi Whanau, flowers, cards, messages, phone calls and donations to the Southern Lakes Air Rescue. Thank you so much! To the Jetboat crew for the guard of honour and all Pete's mates and rellies that travelled from far and wide to be here, thank you. We felt you all surrounded us with your love, we sincerely thank you.
R.I.P. Pete x
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 26, 2019