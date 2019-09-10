Peter MCKENZIE

Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

McKENZIE, Peter John:
Tragically on Saturday, September 7, 2019, doing what he loved; aged 57 years. Much loved husband and soulmate of Cushla, treasured dad and mate of Daniel and Gabby, Tess and Coxie, Shea and Holly, adored poua of Kenzie, Nixon, Kase, Elsie, and Frankie. A service for Pete will be held in the Invercargill Christian Centre, 165 Leet Street, Invercargill, on Friday, September 13, at 11.00am, interment to follow at the Greenpoint Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Lakes District Air Rescue Service would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 89 Duke Street, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
