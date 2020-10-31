Acknowledgement

McDONALD, G. L (Peter):

8.9.2020

Dawn and family would like to thank relatives and friends for attending Peter's farewell at the Gore RSA. Special thanks to Father Hamesh Wyatt for his great tributes. Jeff Shanks for piping us all into the venue. Wyndham Rugby Club and Jenkins Motors Staff for the guard of honour. Gore RSA for the lovely afternoon tea. A special thank you to the staff at the Hospice Southland for your wonderful care shown to Peter. To his close friends David, and Alister, Howard and Wendy Barnes thanks for the visits and giving me support. To the friends who spoke well of Peter, Johnny Watson, Annie Nelson (St Marys School), Russell Johnstone and Mike Henderson: thank you all. Thank you for all those that sent flowers, cards, food and phone calls this was greatly appreciated by all of us. Peter will be laid to rest alongside his brother Brian at Tapanui Cemetery on his birthday in December. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal thank you.



