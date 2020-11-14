Peter LAING

Death Notice

LAING, Peter McFadzean:
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Southland on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Eleanor, and loved father and father-in-law of Alison Laing, Sandra and Peter Greenwood, and Jeffrey Laing. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Hospice Southland for their care of Peter. At Peter's request a private cremation has been held. No flowers by request. Messages to 18A Jackson Street, Richmond, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020
