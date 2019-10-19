KNIGHT, Peter Lisle:

The Knight family Averil, David, Jackie and Sandra wish to thank everyone for their support, cards and acknowledgments at the sudden passing of Peter. Thank you to the many friends who attended his final farewell. Also for the generous donations to the Riding For the Disabled. We also would like to thank Frasers Funerals for their support during this time too. With grateful thanks from the the Knight family. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



