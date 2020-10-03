KIMURA, Peter:
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Hospice Southland on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Dearly loved husband and companion of the late Pamela (Pam), much loved Dad and Grandad and great-Grandad of Peterjohn, Samantha, and Bentley, Peighton and Lexie; Gail, Joe, Tayla and Georgea; the late Lisa; Aaron, Matteo, and Luca; loved brother and brother-in-law of all his wider family up North and in Australia. A service for Peter will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Wednesday, October 7, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Mataura Cemetery. Special thanks to Hospice Southland (especially Helen Glynn) and Southland Hospital for their care of Peter. Messages to 28 Kana Street, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020