Peter KIMURA

Guest Book
  • "Carvalho Family are thing of you at this sad time."
  • "My Deepest Sympathy to all Peter's Loving Family and..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mataura Cemetery.
Death Notice

KIMURA, Peter:
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Hospice Southland on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Dearly loved husband and companion of the late Pamela (Pam), much loved Dad and Grandad and great-Grandad of Peterjohn, Samantha, and Bentley, Peighton and Lexie; Gail, Joe, Tayla and Georgea; the late Lisa; Aaron, Matteo, and Luca; loved brother and brother-in-law of all his wider family up North and in Australia. A service for Peter will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Wednesday, October 7, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Mataura Cemetery. Special thanks to Hospice Southland (especially Helen Glynn) and Southland Hospital for their care of Peter. Messages to 28 Kana Street, Mataura 9712.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.