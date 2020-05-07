Peter KAIO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter KAIO.
Service Information
Macdonald & Weston Funeral Home
131 Yarrow St
Invercargill , Southland
032182156
Service
Private
Death Notice

KAIO, Peter:
Peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Peacehaven Village. Loved father and father-in-law of Shane and Josephine, Russell (Sydney Australia), Brent, Jason and Della, and Pia (Wellington). Loved Grandad of Johnal, Rivah, Oceana, Taliya, the late Anahera, and Tama. Dearly loved Great-Grandad of Nikora, Raumati, Talison, Titan, Unique and Marliya. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions a private family service will be held on Friday, May 8. This will be live streamed to the wider family. If you would like to be part of this please email [email protected] for the livestream link. Messages to PO Box 632, Invercargill.

logo
Published in Southland Times from May 7 to May 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.