KAIO, Peter:
Peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Peacehaven Village. Loved father and father-in-law of Shane and Josephine, Russell (Sydney Australia), Brent, Jason and Della, and Pia (Wellington). Loved Grandad of Johnal, Rivah, Oceana, Taliya, the late Anahera, and Tama. Dearly loved Great-Grandad of Nikora, Raumati, Talison, Titan, Unique and Marliya. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions a private family service will be held on Friday, May 8. This will be live streamed to the wider family. If you would like to be part of this please email [email protected] for the livestream link. Messages to PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from May 7 to May 8, 2020