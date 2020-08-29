IRELAND, Peter:
10.5.1941 - 26.8.2020
At Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, Invercargill, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved husband of Vivienne, and loved father and father-in-law of Anthony (Tony), and Stephen and Michelle (Perth). Loved Grandad of Amber. Brother and brother-in-law of Norman and Colleen (Dunedin). Special thanks to Angel and Evelyn and the staff of Salisbury Unit, Rowena Jackson Retirement Village. At Peter's request a private family service has been held. Messages to 175 Harvey Street, Grasmere, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 29, 2020