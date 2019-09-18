Peter GEAR

GEAR, Peter John:
After a courageous battle Peter passed away at home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, aged 65. Cherished husband of Christine (Main). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Shaun and Sophie, David and Marcela, Nicola and John. Loved step-dad of Angela and Ryan, Melanie and Ary. Loved friend of Natalie. Loved special grandad of all his grandchildren. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Sharon and Kerry*, Kris and Gordon, Karen, Rob, and Yvonne, Susan and Steve Marwick, Ken and Petrina Taylor. A farewell for Peter will be held on Friday, September 20, 1.30pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 749 Tweed Street, Invercargill. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. (*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Sept. 18, 2019
