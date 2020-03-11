FERGUSON, Peter (Wayne):
Taken so suddenly as the result of an accident on Sunday, March 8, 2020, aged 63 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, awesome Dad to Jane, Shane and Anne-Marie, dearly treasured Grandad of Grace and Samantha; Zivana and Jaedyn; and Great-Granddad to Cyrus and Thorn. A service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held in the Maniototo Stadium, 1 Dungannon Street, Ranfuly, on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations are gratefully accepted for the Maniototo Volunteer Fire Brigade and may be left at the service. Messages to 3 Stafford Street, Ranfurly, 9332.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020