EVANS, Peter:
Passed away peacefully at Ascot Care Home, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, aged 85 years. Loved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather. It is with great sadness we say goodbye and send dad on his final journey. Family would like to invite friends and staff of Ascot Care Home to join them for an informal afternoon at the Newfield Tavern, on Wednesday, March 25, at 2.00pm, to share memories of Peter. Messages to 114 Dunlop St, Wallacetown 9816.
"Rest in Peace Dad"
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 24, 2020