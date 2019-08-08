DURRY, Peter Allan:
Peacefully, in the care of Hospice Southland, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, with his loving family by his side, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Errol and Kim, Angie and Phillip Pickett, and Damian and Rachel. Cherished Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved son, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, nephew and uncle of his extended family. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Saturday, August 10 at 10.00am. The service will conclude with a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 307 Waikawa Valley Road, RD 1, Tokonui.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019