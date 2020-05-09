Acknowledgement



DRUMMOND,

Peter Andrew John:

24.12.1939 – 15.02.2020



Peter (Junior), Kathryn, Julie, Roly and families, would like to extend their sincere thanks, following the passing of Pete. There have been so many kind people, helping and giving support over the recent weeks. A big thank you to all the staff at Southland Hospital, especially the Medical Ward, Oncology department, as well as Dunedin Hospital Oncology department, for their care of Pete. Also thank you to the Winton Medical Centre, and the Winton District Nurses who ensured Pete could stay at home. Thank you all the ladies at Access Home help, for their care also. To the club members of the Winton Harness Racing Club, thank you for allowing us to have Pete's farewell at the racecourse. It was a very fitting place to farewell him, as he spent many happy hours there. To Clyde MacClure- you led a lovely service for Pete, and we are very grateful for your kind words. Also to Neville Skinner, who spoke on behalf of the Winton Racing Club, and Neil Hammond, who spoke on behalf of the Limehills Bowling Club, thank you. Thank you Ross from Frasers Funerals, you were very professional and caring, which we really appreciate. Finally, thank you to Pete's neighbours and friends, who have helped him at home over the last short while. Thank you also to all those who have sent so many lovely messages, cards and flowers, and who have provided meals. We are very appreciative.



