DRUMMOND,
Peter Andrew John (Pete):
Peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020, aged 80. Dearly loved husband of the late Lynda. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter, Kathryn and Iain Davidson, and Julie MacPherson. Loved Grandad of Sam, Ben, Luke and Joel Davidson; Alex and Dylan MacPherson. Loved brother of Roly. A farewell for Pete will be held in the Grand Stand at the Winton Racecourse on Thursday, February 20, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Forest Hill Cemetery. Messages to 2521 Winton- Wreys Bush Highway, RD 1, Otautau 9689, or to Pete's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020