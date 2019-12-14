Acknowledgement

DRUMMOND,

Peter Wallace (Wallace):

Esta, Gregory, Rebecca, Craig, and families, sincerely thank everyone who phoned, visited, provided food, attended the service and travelled long distances. We were overwhelmed by your generosity and friendship and generous donations to Heart Kids Southland, following the sudden loss of a much loved husband, father, father-in-law and Pop. Thank you to Mossburn and Districts Lions, Mossburn Northern Southland Lions, Lumsden Lions Clubs, the Lions of 202F, your support is warmly appreciated. Thank you to the McDonald and Wayte families for your lovely words and continuing support. To Jude and Chris Palma, Tim and Janelle Hanna, Kelly and Steve Taylor, thank you for you generosity. Special thanks to Helen Bottcher, Lumsden Fire Brigade and Dr Matthew Stokes. To Winton an Districts Funeral Services, Dave Fraser and Averil Butson, thank you for your professionalism. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



