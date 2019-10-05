Peter DRUMMOND

Guest Book
  • "Deepest Sympathy to you Esta and family. Noel and Bev..."
  • "Ester & family. Thinking of you all at this sad time of..."
    - Paula McAra
  • "Dear Esta and family, Maree called me today (Friday USA)to..."
  • "So very sorry to hear of the passing of Wallace. My..."
    - Lesley Payne
  • "My deepest sympathy to Esther and family."
    - Robyn Mc Donald
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Death Notice


logoDRUMMOND,
Peter Wallace (Wallace):
Suddenly and peacefully at home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Esta. Dearly loved Dad and Pop of Greg and Debbie, Harry, and William; Rebecca and Kelvin, Rory, and Todd McCorkindale; Craig and Hannah, Briar, and Luke; and companion of Coco. A service to celebrate Wallace's life will be held at 11.00am on Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Lumsden Memorial Hall, followed by a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for HeartKids Southland. Thank you to Helen Bottcher, Lumsden Fire Service and Dr Matthew Stokes. Messages to 9 Hero Street, Lumsden 9730, or to Wallace's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
