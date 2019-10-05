DRUMMOND,
Peter Wallace (Wallace):
Suddenly and peacefully at home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Esta. Dearly loved Dad and Pop of Greg and Debbie, Harry, and William; Rebecca and Kelvin, Rory, and Todd McCorkindale; Craig and Hannah, Briar, and Luke; and companion of Coco. A service to celebrate Wallace's life will be held at 11.00am on Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Lumsden Memorial Hall, followed by a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for HeartKids Southland. Thank you to Helen Bottcher, Lumsden Fire Service and Dr Matthew Stokes. Messages to 9 Hero Street, Lumsden 9730, or to Wallace's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019