DRAKE, Peter James:
24.12.1964 - 20.3.2020
On Friday Peter was unexpectedly taken from us. A deeply loved and respected "Boyfriend", father and grandad to Valerie, Cameron, Dania and Mason, Keenan and Aleisha, Logan and Madison, Conor and Ashton. If you are in need of a "final bit of advice", Peter is resting at Macdonald & Weston Funeral Home, please phone 03 2182156 prior to visiting. Due to the current regulations we ask that only close family, friends and colleagues attend Peter's service which will be held at the Otautau Sports Complex, Hulme Street, Otautau at 1.30pm, on Wednesday, 25 March 2020, followed by an interment beside his loved son at the Otautau Cemetery. Please contact 03 2182156 if you would like access to the service, via the live stream link.
"So many years of "gentle guidance" now to be missed."
Written Messages to: 17 Mary Street, Otautau 9610.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020