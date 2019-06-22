DAVIES, Peter Murray:

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, aged 79 years, with his family surrounding him. Much loved husband and best friend of Alison, loved father and father-in-law of Rachel, Callum and Tiffany, Iain and Bianca, Ben and Taryn, and Freya. Wonderful Grandad to Zak, Teneka, Max, Anwen, Ecclesia, Floriss, and our new grandchild due later this year. Tributes can be posted c/- 157 Main Road, Tawa. We sincerely thank the staff at both Auckland and Wellington Hospitals for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance. Donations may be left at the service. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Tawa Salvation Army, Main Road, Tawa, on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1.00pm.





