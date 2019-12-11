DARK, Peter James:
16.4.1950 - 8.12.2019
It is with great sadness that we share with you the news of our loss. Peter, adored husband and best friend of Leslie, in our partnership of 43 years. Amazing father and father-in-law of Justin, KJ and Lydia. Simon and Megan. Timothy and Gina. The most loved and doting grandad to Lachlan, Mackenzie and Madden (The light of his life). Loved brother of Averil and the late Ross. Brother-in-law of Robyn and Russell, Suzanne and Ivan. Loved uncle and great-uncle.
''A man to whom we can't thank enough for the time we got to share. A tremendous, all round great man''.
A celebration of Peter's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2.30pm at 199 Marama Ave North, Invercargill. Messages to the family can be sent to the above mentioned address.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 11, 2019