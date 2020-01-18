COONEY, Peter Alexander:
Son of the late Harold and Mary. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020, with his family at his side. Devoted husband of the late Dorothy, loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Warwick Gray, Barry, Mary and Adrian Robertson, and the late Trevor, loved Grandad and great-Grandad of all his grandchildren, loved by all the extended family. Lovingly cared for by staff at Peacehaven. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Monday, January 20, at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 110 Bowmont Street Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020