  • "Our love surrounds you all at this time. Peter was so..."
    - Murray & Janice Gray
  • "All our love and sincere condolences to Sharon and her..."
    - Lewis and Carol Gray
  • "Dear Sharon, I know how hard it is to say goodbye to your..."
    - Glenys Carson
  • "Sharon & Mary & Families It can be so hard to face the..."
    - Hilary lock
  • "Dear Sharon Mary and families ,please accept our deepest..."
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Avenal Park Chapel
75 Fox Street
Invercargill
View Map
Death Notice

COONEY, Peter Alexander:
Son of the late Harold and Mary. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020, with his family at his side. Devoted husband of the late Dorothy, loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Warwick Gray, Barry, Mary and Adrian Robertson, and the late Trevor, loved Grandad and great-Grandad of all his grandchildren, loved by all the extended family. Lovingly cared for by staff at Peacehaven. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Monday, January 20, at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 110 Bowmont Street Invercargill 9812.

Published in Southland Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
