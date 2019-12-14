CHIARONI, Peter:
Perhaps you sent a lovely card
Or sat quietly in a chair
Perhaps you sent a floral piece,
If so, we saw it there
Perhaps you spoke the kindest words
That any Friend could say
Perhaps you were not there at all
Just thought of us that day
Whatever you did to console our hearts
We thank you so much
Whatever the part.
A sincere and very warm thank you to Monsignor David Tonks for the very Beautiful Requiem Mass and celebration of Peter's life. Peter was very deeply loved by us all and will be missed forever. On behalf of Peter's Family and extended family. God Bless and thank you.
- Margaret Chiaroni
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 14, 2019