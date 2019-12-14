Acknowledgement

CHIARONI, Peter:

Perhaps you sent a lovely card



Or sat quietly in a chair



Perhaps you sent a floral piece,



If so, we saw it there



Perhaps you spoke the kindest words



That any Friend could say



Perhaps you were not there at all



Just thought of us that day



Whatever you did to console our hearts



We thank you so much



Whatever the part.

A sincere and very warm thank you to Monsignor David Tonks for the very Beautiful Requiem Mass and celebration of Peter's life. Peter was very deeply loved by us all and will be missed forever. On behalf of Peter's Family and extended family. God Bless and thank you.

- Margaret Chiaroni



