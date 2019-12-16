Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



BEE, Peter James (Buzz):

It is with much sadness that we share that our adored husband and father slipped away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle fought with determination and great dignity. Peter is a much loved husband and friend of Carole, proud and wonderful dad of Josh, Nate and Sam, son of Shirley and the late Jim Bee, and respected and loved big brother and brother-in-law of Judy and Grant McDiarmid (all of Oamaru), Bruce and Piki Bee (Brisbane) and Alan Bee (Whangarei). A teasing uncle of Karla and Jarod. He is also an integral member of the Branthwaite and Burke families. The family wish to acknowledge the wonderful care of Peter and his family by Hospice Southland throughout their journey and respectfully request donations to Hospice Southland in lieu of flowers. Messages to 189 Leonard Rd, RD 2 Wyndham. Details of a service to celebrate Peter's life to follow.

Keeping him forever in our hearts with our memories of a life well lived.







BEE, Peter James (Buzz):It is with much sadness that we share that our adored husband and father slipped away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle fought with determination and great dignity. Peter is a much loved husband and friend of Carole, proud and wonderful dad of Josh, Nate and Sam, son of Shirley and the late Jim Bee, and respected and loved big brother and brother-in-law of Judy and Grant McDiarmid (all of Oamaru), Bruce and Piki Bee (Brisbane) and Alan Bee (Whangarei). A teasing uncle of Karla and Jarod. He is also an integral member of the Branthwaite and Burke families. The family wish to acknowledge the wonderful care of Peter and his family by Hospice Southland throughout their journey and respectfully request donations to Hospice Southland in lieu of flowers. Messages to 189 Leonard Rd, RD 2 Wyndham. Details of a service to celebrate Peter's life to follow.Keeping him forever in our hearts with our memories of a life well lived. Published in Southland Times on Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers