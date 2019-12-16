BEE, Peter James (Buzz):
It is with much sadness that we share that our adored husband and father slipped away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle fought with determination and great dignity. Peter is a much loved husband and friend of Carole, proud and wonderful dad of Josh, Nate and Sam, son of Shirley and the late Jim Bee, and respected and loved big brother and brother-in-law of Judy and Grant McDiarmid (all of Oamaru), Bruce and Piki Bee (Brisbane) and Alan Bee (Whangarei). A teasing uncle of Karla and Jarod. He is also an integral member of the Branthwaite and Burke families. The family wish to acknowledge the wonderful care of Peter and his family by Hospice Southland throughout their journey and respectfully request donations to Hospice Southland in lieu of flowers. Messages to 189 Leonard Rd, RD 2 Wyndham. Details of a service to celebrate Peter's life to follow.
Keeping him forever in our hearts with our memories of a life well lived.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 16, 2019