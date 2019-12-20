BROWN,
Percy James (Jimmy):
Of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, formerly of Arrowtown. Surrounded by his loving family at Southland Hospital, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Naumai; father and father-in-law of Murray and Marilyn, Bevan and Carol, Suzanne, Phillipa and David. Loved Grandad Jimmy of Craig and Shelley, Megan, Nathan, and the late Hayden, Robbie, Brent, Gareth and Matthew, Rebecca, Jamie and Charlotte; and loved Great-Grandad of his 17 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held in St John's Presbyterian Church, Berkshire Street, Arrowtown, on Saturday, December 21, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Arrowtown Public Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 171 Findlay Road, 2RD, Invercargill 9872, or to Jim's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019