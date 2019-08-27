WILSON, Peggy Anne:
Peacefully on August 23, 2019 at Rose Lodge, Invercargill in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gordon and Clare (Dunedin), Barbara (Bluff), Ian and Philippa (Stewart Island). Loved gran of Ryan, Blair, Peter, Andrew, Josh and Holly, and great-gran of Rakiura, Billy, Mason and Evie. The family thanks the staff of Rose Lodge for their love and care of Peggy over the last decade. A private cremation has been held. Messages to Barbara DickinsWhipp, 230 Marine Parade, Bluff 9814.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 27, 2019