DUNCAN, Peggy Marlane
(nee MacDougall):
It is with great sadness our family lost our beloved mother and grandmother, after a courageous and determined fight, Peggy peacefully passed with family by her side on Thursday, May 14, 2020; aged 74 years. Loved and cherished wife of Kerry*, loving mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Bethany, Ray and Karen, and Karyn Maree and Glenn, and cherished grandmother of Georgia, Connor, Jordan, Bridget, Taylor, and Morgan. Dearly loved sister of Pam, Colin*, Roy*, Betty*, Beryl*, and Gordan* and their families.
"Our family chain is broken
and nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us
one by one
the chain will link again."
In light of the current circumstances, a private service will be held to farewell Peggy, you are welcome to be part of the service by viewing online at the address – https://
livestream.com/accounts/72885/events/9132271
on Wednesday, May 20, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery with her beloved Kerry. Messages to 42 Arthur Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from May 16 to May 19, 2020