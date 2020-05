DUNCAN, Peggy Marlane(nee MacDougall):It is with great sadness our family lost our beloved mother and grandmother, after a courageous and determined fight, Peggy peacefully passed with family by her side on Thursday, May 14, 2020; aged 74 years. Loved and cherished wife of Kerry*, loving mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Bethany, Ray and Karen, and Karyn Maree and Glenn, and cherished grandmother of Georgia, Connor, Jordan, Bridget, Taylor, and Morgan. Dearly loved sister of Pam, Colin*, Roy*, Betty*, Beryl*, and Gordan* and their families."Our family chain is brokenand nothing seems the same,But as God calls usone by onethe chain will link again."In light of the current circumstances, a private service will be held to farewell Peggy, you are welcome to be part of the service by viewing online at the address – https://on Wednesday, May 20, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery with her beloved Kerry. Messages to 42 Arthur Street, Invercargill.