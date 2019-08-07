ELLIOTT,
Pearl Alice (nee Thomson):
Peacefully at Bainfield Park Residential Care Home, Invercargill, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill*. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Jim Walton (Cromwell), and Janice Margaret*. Loved grandma and great-grandma of Jane and Jeremy, Rose, Kate and Nicholas, Sarah and Joe, Zach and Alice, Victoria and Pauline. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Frank* and Evelyn*, Tommy* & Gladys*, Allan* and Lily*, Bob*, Brown* and Joan*, Olive* and Fred*, Fay* and Frank*, Clara and Maurice*. A much loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews.
"A much loved resident of the Bainfield Park family, who looked after mum with such care and love for 30 years".
A service to celebrate Pearl's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Church, cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets, Invercargill, on August 10, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by an interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to Diane Walton, 39 Domain Rd, RD 2, Bannockburn, Cromwell 9384.
*Denotes Deceased
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019