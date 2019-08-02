TURNER, Pauline Ann:
Age 59, of Invercargill. Passed peacefully after a long battle on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Loved daughter of Rowena and the late Bob McNaught. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Daniel and Elizabeth, and Chris and Glenda. Doting Grandmother of Ella and Dilan. Loved sister of Joan, Vivian, the late Anthony, and Mark. Beloved aunt of all her nieces and nephews, and their families. A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, August 3, at 10.00am, followed by interment in her final resting place at Eastern Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 48 Severn Street, Invercargill 9812. Online tributes can be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 2, 2019