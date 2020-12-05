Pauline MCKENZIE

    Published in: The Southland Times
Of Invercargill (formerly of Winton). Passed away peacefully after a short illness and surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of 64 years and best friend of Stuart. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Jillian, Judith and Lester Eade (Christchurch), Grant and Karen, Craig and Angela. Very special Nana and Great-nana. A private service has been held in accordance with Pauline's wishes. Messages to Stuart McKenzie, Unit 28/211 Racecourse Road, Invercargill 9810 or Pauline's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes Special thank you to the Medical Ward staff at Southland Hospital.

Published in Southland Times on Dec. 5, 2020
