KINNEY, Pauline Mary:
24.10.1930 - 22.8.2020
On August 22, 2020, passed away at Christchurch Hospital. Loved daughter of the late Nora and Thomas Kinney (Timaru). Loved sister of Graham (deceased), Pat, John (deceased), Joan (deceased), Peter (deceased). Loved Aunt of Andrew Kinney, Anna and Aaron Schmack, great-aunt of Thomas and Georgia Schmack and all her extended relatives. Special thanks to Ward 24 at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Pauline. Messages may be addressed to the Kinney family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Funeral details to follow.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 24, 2020